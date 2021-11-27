Arif Khan becomes first Indian to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics

Jammu and Kashmir alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan has qualified for the 2022 Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing. Khan, who hails from North Kashmir, booked the Winter Games ticket in an Olympic qualifier alpine skiing event in Dubai.

He has earlier represented the country in many international events, including World Championships. He has qualified for the Beijing Winter Olympics in ski and snowboard



The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20.





