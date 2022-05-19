New Queen of Boxing World - Nikhat Zareen





Nikhat, a former junior world champion, initially was welcomed in the ring with Jutamas' combinational punches but she retorted with a flurry of punches started putting her opponent on the back foot. She carried on with her left-right combinational punches and posed a solid defence in Round 1. With a 5-0 edge in the opening round. She carried on with good footwork in the second round but it was Jutamas, who looked better in this round with her punches. A tight second round ended with Jutamas having an advantage of 3-2. In the last round, Nikhat unleashed a flurry of punches to see her over the line.









