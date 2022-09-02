Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Meet Huidrom Bhumeshwory Devi, hailed as the next Hima Das
In this video, we meet the 'next Hima Das' of the country - Manipur's Huidrom Bhumeshwory Devi, who plans to do India proud at the Olympics.
At the SAI centre in Manipur, which has seen stars like Mary Kom and Mirabai Chanu break out in the last two decades, a new name is on everybody's lips these days - Huidrom Bhumeshwory Devi.
Touted variously as the next big thing in Manipur sports and as the 'next Hima Das', this 18-year-old's rise is being followed closely by sports enthusiasts for one special reason - she is a rare athletics star to have emerged from Manipur.
