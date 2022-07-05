Manisha Kalyan set to become first Indian to play in UEFA Women's Champions League

Shooting into fame after scoring against Brazil last year, young winger Manisha Kalyan has made history once again as she is set to become the first Indian to play in the UEFA Women's Champions League after the 20-year-old forward signed a two-year deal with Cypriot club Apollon Ladies.

A trailblazer on the football field, the 20-year-old is a sensation to watch.

In this video, we take a look at the youngster, who idolises Brazilian greats Neymar and Ronaldinho, and her amazing career so far.