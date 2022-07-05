CWG Begin In
Manisha Kalyan set to become first Indian to play in UEFA Women's Champions League

All of 20, Manisha Kalyan has made another piece of history by becoming the first Indian to join a UEFA Women's Champions League club - Apollon Ladies. Watch her journey so far!

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 5 July 2022 9:45 AM GMT

Shooting into fame after scoring against Brazil last year, young winger Manisha Kalyan has made history once again as she is set to become the first Indian to play in the UEFA Women's Champions League after the 20-year-old forward signed a two-year deal with Cypriot club Apollon Ladies.

A trailblazer on the football field, the 20-year-old is a sensation to watch.

In this video, we take a look at the youngster, who idolises Brazilian greats Neymar and Ronaldinho, and her amazing career so far.

