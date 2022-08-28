Kolkata Derby : More Than Football For Fans

The Fans return to the Kolkata Derby at the Salt Lake Stadium for the first time in two years as ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal lock horns in a crucial match of the Durand Cup 2022.

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are the most successful teams at Asia's oldest football tournament with 16 titles each. However, the newly formed ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, two Indian Super League sides are yet to win matches at this edition of the Durand Cup.