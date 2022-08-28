Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Kolkata Derby : More Than Football For Fans
As East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan meet at the ongoing Durand Cup 2022, The Bridge caught up with some of the locals who share their experience of what the derby means to them.
The Fans return to the Kolkata Derby at the Salt Lake Stadium for the first time in two years as ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal lock horns in a crucial match of the Durand Cup 2022.
East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are the most successful teams at Asia's oldest football tournament with 16 titles each. However, the newly formed ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, two Indian Super League sides are yet to win matches at this edition of the Durand Cup.
