PKL weekly highlights | Pro Kabaddi Season 9

A week full of exciting encounters, as table toppers Dabang Delhi was handed their first defeat of the season by the Patna Pirates placed at the bottom.

Join Pritish Raj as he does a weekly round-up of the matches that happened over the past week. This highlights video features performances of several encounters of all the teams: Gujarat Giants, Puneri Paltan, UP Yoddha, Bengaluru Bulls, Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi, Telugu Titans, Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers and U Mumba.





