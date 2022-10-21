PKL 2022: Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Highlights

The clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors was an enthralling one as both of them are placed in the top portion of the Pro Kabaddi table. Two of league's best raiders Rahul Chaudhari and Maninder Singh were in attendance.

This was followed by a clash between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans both of which are in the bottom part of the table desperately in need for a win. Fazel Atrachali and Monu Goyat were seen locking horns. Watch the video.







