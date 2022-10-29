Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Highlights | PKL Season 9

Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants battle to enter the top half of points table.

Gujarat Giants are looking good at the moment with Chandran Ranjit and Rakesh HS scoring points, the only point of worry being their defence whereas Haryana Steelers have lost two games on last raid and the team will look to change it this time.

Manjeet has been doing well but Haryana needs more from their raiders. Join Harshit Sharma as he comments live on this match!





