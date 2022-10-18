Dabang Delhi v/s Haryana Steelers Highlights

Dabang Delhi are on a roll this season, having won all their matches and sitting atop the table of ProKabaddi League.

Will Haryana Steelers be able to stop their dominating run? Prakash Jha comments live on the match and provides insights.

Naveen Kumar and Krishna Dhul from Dabang Delhi are two players to watch out for, along with Manjeet Dahiya and Meetu Sharma from Haryana Steelers. Watch to know more.





