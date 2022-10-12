'CWG medal changed my life' says Judoka Tulika Maan

Tulika Maan, the 24-year-old Delhiite who took silver at CWG this year, lived up to all the expectations bagging gold in the women's +78kg judo on Saturday at the National Games 2022 despite not being in her best shape.

A fractured rib, damaged Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL), Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) and meniscus, as well as fluid collected in the knee — All of this couldn't stop Tulika Maan from finishing at the top of the podium. We interacted with the champion discussing her injuries, National Games, life after CWG medal and more. Watch the video.



