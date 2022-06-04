Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
"It's difficult to be a winter sports athlete in India" - Bhavani
Thekkada Bhavani Nanjunda is a professional cross-country skier from Kodagu in Karnataka
For the first time in history an athlete from south India has won a national medal in cross country competition. Thekkada Bhavani Nanjunda from Kodagu dreams of the Olympics for India but since when winter sports came easy for an athlete. This is Bhavani and her journey.
