Videos

Inside the house of Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu

An Olympic silver and a collection of medals from the Commonwealth Games later, Mirabai Chanu remains humble and grounded. We visited the star weightlifter at her house in Manipur. Watch this video for more!

X
By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 29 Aug 2022 5:05 AM GMT

Manipur: An Olympic medal, multiple CWG medals, and the love and admiration of millions — Despite all this, Mirabai Chanu has remained the same grounded girl that her friends and neighbours always knew her to be.

We visited her home in the little hamlet of Nongpok Kakching in Manipur to speak to the superstar - welcome to the Chanu household!

