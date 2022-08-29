Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Inside the house of Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu
An Olympic silver and a collection of medals from the Commonwealth Games later, Mirabai Chanu remains humble and grounded. We visited the star weightlifter at her house in Manipur. Watch this video for more!
Manipur: An Olympic medal, multiple CWG medals, and the love and admiration of millions — Despite all this, Mirabai Chanu has remained the same grounded girl that her friends and neighbours always knew her to be.
We visited her home in the little hamlet of Nongpok Kakching in Manipur to speak to the superstar - welcome to the Chanu household!
