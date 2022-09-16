Indian fans stopped from watching Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at Asia Cup final

The Indian Cricket team's official fan group - The Bharat Army was stopped from watching Asia Cup Final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

But why? In this video, we take you behind the scenes of what actually transpired during the thrilling Asia Cup Final, which Sri Lanka ultimately went on to win.

In the video shared by The Bharat Army, a fan stated that the security staff told them they could only enter the stadium if they wore a Pakistani or Sri Lankan jersey.