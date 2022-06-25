Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Videos
Is it time India should stop participating at the Commonwealth Games?
Are Commonwealth Games really helping our athletes or is it just a waste of time?
Commonwealth Games 2022 starts on 28th July in Birmingham but the real question is do we, athletes of India really need them?
Do they prepare Indian athletes for a stronger challenge or does it just makes the strongest among the weakest?
Is the Commonwealth Games not a symbol of colonialism?
Let's answer these questions in the video.
Watch. And comment below if India should be part of the Commonwealth Games or not?
Next Story