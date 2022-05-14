India enters into first-ever Thomas Cup final





The Indian men's badminton team created history as they squashed the challenge from Denmark in a 3-2 thriller to book their place in the finals of the Thomas Cup for the first time in 73 years of the World Team Championships' existence.



Led by Satwik-Chirag, Kidambi Srikanth and H.S. Prannoy, the Indian team created history as they have now guaranteed a shot at the gold medal at the Thomas Cup 2022.









