Videos

India enters into first-ever Thomas Cup final

H S Prannoy's heroics in the final stormed India into the finals of the Thomas Cup as India defeated Denmark by 3-2

X
By

Rahul

Published: 14 May 2022 6:28 AM GMT


The Indian men's badminton team created history as they squashed the challenge from Denmark in a 3-2 thriller to book their place in the finals of the Thomas Cup for the first time in 73 years of the World Team Championships' existence.

Led by Satwik-Chirag, Kidambi Srikanth and H.S. Prannoy, the Indian team created history as they have now guaranteed a shot at the gold medal at the Thomas Cup 2022.



