How did Madhya Pradesh defeat 41-time champions Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2022?
Led by then-captain and now-coach Chandrakant Pandit, an inspired Madhya Pradesh side upset 41-time champions Mumbai to claim their maiden Ranji Trophy title.
In what was Madhya Pradesh's only second time at a Ranji Trophy final, the team outdid themselves as they defeated 41-time champions Mumbai by six wickets to claim their maiden win at the Chinnaswamy stadium.
Guided by then-captain and now-coach Chandrakant Pandit, the underdogs shone when it mattered the most to create history.
The Bridge takes a look at how the Madhya Pradesh side scripted history in this video.
