CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Videos

How did Madhya Pradesh defeat 41-time champions Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2022?

Led by then-captain and now-coach Chandrakant Pandit, an inspired Madhya Pradesh side upset 41-time champions Mumbai to claim their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

X
By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 29 Jun 2022 10:02 AM GMT

In what was Madhya Pradesh's only second time at a Ranji Trophy final, the team outdid themselves as they defeated 41-time champions Mumbai by six wickets to claim their maiden win at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Guided by then-captain and now-coach Chandrakant Pandit, the underdogs shone when it mattered the most to create history.

The Bridge takes a look at how the Madhya Pradesh side scripted history in this video.

Cricket Ranji Trophy Madhya Pradesh Indian cricket 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X