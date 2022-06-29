How did Madhya Pradesh defeat 41-time champions Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2022?

In what was Madhya Pradesh's only second time at a Ranji Trophy final, the team outdid themselves as they defeated 41-time champions Mumbai by six wickets to claim their maiden win at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

Guided by then-captain and now-coach Chandrakant Pandit, the underdogs shone when it mattered the most to create history.

The Bridge takes a look at how the Madhya Pradesh side scripted history in this video.