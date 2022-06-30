Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Videos
How good is India at the Commonwealth Games?
The Bridge explores India's history at the Commonwealth Games ahead of the Birmingham 2022 CWG to assess the strength of the nation at the marquee event. Watch the video here!
When it comes to the Commonwealth Games, India commands a mighty position with as many as 503 medals - 181 golds, 173 silver and 149 bronze medals accumulated so far till the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
Come the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in July-August, India will be a major favourite to hunt for medals and increase their position on the medal tally.
Currently, India is fourth-placed on the overall medal tally at the Games.
The Bridge takes a journey down memory lane to discover India's dominance at the Commonwealth Games in this video.
