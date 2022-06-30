How good is India at the Commonwealth Games?

When it comes to the Commonwealth Games, India commands a mighty position with as many as 503 medals - 181 golds, 173 silver and 149 bronze medals accumulated so far till the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Come the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in July-August, India will be a major favourite to hunt for medals and increase their position on the medal tally.

Currently, India is fourth-placed on the overall medal tally at the Games.

The Bridge takes a journey down memory lane to discover India's dominance at the Commonwealth Games in this video.