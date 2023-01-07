Hockey World Cup 2023 - How is Odisha preparing for it?

In less than 10 days the cities of Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in Odisha will be hosting hockey's biggest festival - the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023.

India's largest hockey stadium, the Birsa Munda hockey stadium is all set along with others. Our reporters travelled to the city to gauge the interest for the World Cup among the locals.

Take a look at how India is warming up for the mega event!



