From Ticket Checker to Tokyo Olympics: Sushila Chanu has indeed travelled

The Indian women's hockey team is not the same as it was back in the 2016 Rio Olympics. With the amalgamation of fervour of youngsters and the experience of the senior players which is wealth in itself, the Indian women's hockey team is confident about their performance in Tokyo Olympics.



By qualifying in Rio 2016 they already shattered the 36 years Olympics drought for Indian hockey. This time for the Tokyo Olympics, the team led by Rani Rampal is primed to reach the Olympic podium. The women's hockey team has never been so fit, confident and is at its best.