Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Savita Punia — The Wall of Indian Women's Hockey team
Goalkeeper Savita Punia made her impact and towed the women's hockey team to their very first semi-final at the Olympics
Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia may have started playing hockey way into her teenage years, but today, she is an indispensable part of the team that went so close to winning an Olympic medal.
Savita Punia stood there - gargantuan in her impact and role in towing the women's team to their very first semi-final at the Olympics
Watch our video on 'The wall of Indian Women's Hockey'.
Next Story