Rising from dire poverty, Nilam Sanjeep Xess makes a mark in hockey

No puccha house for an International Hockey Player. Even off the field, the men in blue have a number of challenges to encounter.

Richa Singh

Published: 21 Jan 2023 4:35 AM GMT

Some tales serve as a reminder of how remarkable human spirit is1

One such story is of Nilam Sanjeep Xess. Playing as a defender for the Indian hockey team, he lives in a kutcha house.

Yes, he does not have a walled home to live in. However, this did not deter Nilam and he is now representing India at the international level, playing at the Hockey World Cup 2023, going on in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.


