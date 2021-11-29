Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 Highlights: India vs Poland

Up against Poland in a must-win final pool match, the Indians started from where they left against Canada on Thursday and put pressure on the Polish goal from the onset.



Sanjay Kumar, Araijeet Singh Hundal and Sudeep Chirmako scored a brace each as defending champions India trounced Poland 8-2 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup.

After scoring hat-tricks in the first two games, vice-captain Sanjay (4th, 58th) continued his goal-scoring spree for India while Hundal (8th, 60th), who scored a hat-trick against Canada, too registered his name on the scoresheet.

India will now face the a last edition's runners-up Belgium in the quarterfinal on December 1.