India vs Germany | Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 Highlights

India lost 2-4 to Germany in the semifinal of the Junior Hockey World Cup on Friday, December 3 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.



Germany scored in the last minute of Q1 to go 1-0 ahead. Four goals were scored in a frantic passage of play in Q2 as Germany went into the second half with a 4-1 lead. India got one goal back in the last minute of the game to lose by 2-4.

The Indians, who last won the Junior World Cup title in Lucknow in 2016, looked a pale shadow of themselves against Germany.