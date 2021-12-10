India vs France | Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 Highlights

Defending champions India even failed to finish on the podium as they lost 1-3 to France in the bronze-medal play-off match of the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup on Sunday. France skipper Timothee Clement slammed a hat-trick to stun the hosts once again and secure the bronze medal.



It was the second consecutive flop show from the Indians after their superlative performance against Belgium in the quarterfinals.

The third-fourth place match was a chance for India to avenge their 4-5 defeat against France in their tournament opener, but it was not to be as the European side continued to dominate the hosts with a superb performance. France was by far the better side on the pitch as they controlled the proceedings after a sedate first quarter and earned as many as 14 penalty corners as against India's just three.