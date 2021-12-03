India vs Belgium Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 Highlights

Defending champions India beat European giants Belgium by a solitary goal to progress to the semifinals and keep alive their title hopes in the FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium.

India, who beat Belgium 2-1 in the final en route to their title triumph in the last edition in Lucknow in 2016, continued their domination over the European side in junior hockey. Shardananad Tiwari's penalty corner conversion in the 21st minute was enough for India to seal their place in the last four.