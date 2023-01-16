Dilip Tirkey - First Tribal Hockey player to captain India

The president if Hockey India - Dilip Tirkey was once a legendary hockey player. Known as the 'Wall', he played more than 400 international matches, the most for any Indian player.

The man is now handling the organizing duties for India's second consecutive World Cup as a host, the 2023 Hockey World Cup. We visited Saunamara, his village in Odisha, and talked with his relatives to take us through his incredible journey.





