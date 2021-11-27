Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Videos
The story of 'God Of Kabaddi' — Anup Kumar
Anup Kumar began his international career in 2006 and led India to victory at the 2016 Kabaddi World Cup
Currently, the coach of Puneri Paltan, Anup Kumar has previously earned himself several nicknames owing to his remarkable contribution to the sport of Kabaddi.
In a career spanning over 15 years, Kumar has led several teams to victory and grown the sport in the country.
A legend in his sport was part of the Indian National Kabaddi team that won gold medals in 2010 and 2014.
Here is the story of 'The God of Kabaddi'
