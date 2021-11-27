The story of 'God Of Kabaddi' — Anup Kumar

Currently, the coach of Puneri Paltan, Anup Kumar has previously earned himself several nicknames owing to his remarkable contribution to the sport of Kabaddi.

In a career spanning over 15 years, Kumar has led several teams to victory and grown the sport in the country.

A legend in his sport was part of the Indian National Kabaddi team that won gold medals in 2010 and 2014.



Here is the story of 'The God of Kabaddi'





