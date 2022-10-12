'I want to give back to my Indian community,' says USA captain Mia Bhuta

It's excitement all around as Indian gears up to host the FIFA U17 women's World cup for the first time. However, the moment is not only special to the Indians but also the US midfielder Mia Bhuta, who will be playing the prestigious event in attendance of her entire family in a country where she has her roots.

The 16-year-old who is also the captain of the side, is the first-ever player of Indian descent to represent the U.S. Women's National Team in a world cup and aspires to bring a change in women's football in India. We got in a chat with her. Watch the video!



