The rise and rise of Bengaluru FC!

How did a club, formed only nine years ago, manage to rub shoulders with powerhouses of Indian football, some of which go back a century or more?

This is the story of Bengaluru FC, two times I-League winners, ISL winners, Super Cup and Federation Cup champions. Durand Cup, India's oldest football tournament was left, but they conquered that too in 2022. Led by the legendary Sunil Chhetri and having a crazy fanbase in the form of West Block Blues, Bengaluru FC have become a force to reckon with.

This is their story!






