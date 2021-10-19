Log In
Legend Sunil Chhetri equals King Pele's international goal-scoring record

Sunil Chhetri's goal at 83rd minute not only saved India from elimination in SAFF championship but also created a record.

Sunil Chhetri Equals Brazilian Great, Pele's International Goal-Scoring Record The two goals by Sunil Chhetri not only helped India reach the final, but it also helped him become the sixth-highest goalscorer in international football surpassing the Brazilian legend Pele.

And in the backdrop of this Sunil Chhetri has been a man of records as he scaled his journey to glory. Among many others, watch the five most cherished records the captain scripted en route to glory.

Watch this video to know more.


