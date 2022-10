East Bengal defeated Northeast United FC emphatically in the match between the teams on 20th October, 2022 in Indian Super League.

Cleiton Silva opened the scoring for EBFC and Charis Kyriakou shot a stunner to add a second. Jordan O'Doherthy added a third before Matt Derbyshire salvaged some pride for the Highlanders in the 92nd minute. Relive all the action here!