Indian Women's Football Team creates history in Brazil

For the first time in the history of Indian Football, India faced Brazil in a senior-level match at the Arena da Amazônia in Manaus, Brazil.

To mark this special occasion, young Indian forward Manisha Kalyan netted a brilliant goal from a quick counter-attack in the 8th minute of the match.



Although India went down 6-1, Manisha Kalyan's stunning goal will always remain etched in our memories!





