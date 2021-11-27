Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Indian Women's Football Team creates history in Brazil
Indian midfielder Manisha Kalyan netted a brilliant goal from a quick counter-attack at the 7th minute of the match
For the first time in the history of Indian Football, India faced Brazil in a senior-level match at the Arena da Amazônia in Manaus, Brazil.
To mark this special occasion, young Indian forward Manisha Kalyan netted a brilliant goal from a quick counter-attack in the 8th minute of the match.
Although India went down 6-1, Manisha Kalyan's stunning goal will always remain etched in our memories!
