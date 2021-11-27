Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Indian Women's Football Team creates history in Brazil

Indian midfielder Manisha Kalyan netted a brilliant goal from a quick counter-attack at the 7th minute of the match

X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-11-27T16:35:05+05:30

For the first time in the history of Indian Football, India faced Brazil in a senior-level match at the Arena da Amazônia in Manaus, Brazil.

To mark this special occasion, young Indian forward Manisha Kalyan netted a brilliant goal from a quick counter-attack in the 8th minute of the match.

Although India went down 6-1, Manisha Kalyan's stunning goal will always remain etched in our memories!



Football Women's Football Indian Football 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X