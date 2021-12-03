How football gave coach Shabana Qureshi a new life

From facing hardships of divorce to encountering football, Shabana Qureshi is someone who decided to give life a new chance with football by developing her knowledge and skills around the sport through the Coaches Across Continents camp.



With this initiative, she aims to develop more female coaches in the nation.

Coach Education Scholarship Programme, a legacy programme of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022™, coaching course which aims at educating and developing more female coaches at the grassroots in anticipation of consequent increased female participation in the game.