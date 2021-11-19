ISL: 'Bengaluru FC squad this season is a good mix of experience and youth ,' says Marco Pezzaiuoli

Bengaluru FC coach Marco Pezzaiuoli fields questions from the media a day ahead of his team's opening match of the season against Northeast United FC. He speaks about players who are in line to play in the opening fixture on Saturday and some energetic players who will need to be rested to keep them fresh for the whole season.

"We have a nice blend of youth and experience in the team this season," he says, promising a season where Bengaluru FC play entertaining football and work hard.



