Ironman 70.3 Goa: The Race of a lifetime!

On 13th November 2022, IRONMAN 70.3 India triathlon was back at India's favorite holiday destination - Goa. Organized by Yoska, the internationally acclaimed race saw 1460 athletes from 33 countries line up at the start line at Miramar Beach.

Congratulations to all the finishers who made it to the finish line after a 1.9 KM swim, 90 KM of cycling, and a 21.1 KM run. Each participant had their own unique story and displayed unshakeable determination!

