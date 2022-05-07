Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Astronaut Rakesh Sharma did Yoga in Space?
Researchers in India were looking forward to yoga, that if this form of exercise to prepare ‘space crews’ for zero-G environment would serve as a good alternative to the Russian regimen
Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to have traveled to space in 1984, stopped all other systems of training, and just prepared the yogic method. Sharma spoke to a group of space enthusiasts recently stating that yogic exercises were modified to condition the body to the zero-G environment.
