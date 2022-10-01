Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Fencing
'It feels great to complete my hattrick of gold medals,' says Bhavani Devi
Ace Indian fencer Bhavani Devi won gold in the women's sabre event at the National Games 2022.
Olympian fencer Bhavani Devi created history by winning her third National Games gold medal. She completed the hattrick at the ongoing National Games 2022 in the sabre event by defeating Jagmeet Kaur of Punjab.
Jagmeet Kaur who recently won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships in England was no competition to her senior counterpart. Bhavani won the gold medal game with a score line of 15-3. Fresh from the win she got in a fun chat with us. Watch the video!
