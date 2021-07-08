Star Indian athletes who failed to make the cut for Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics slated to take place on 23rd July 2021 is one of the most awaited events. India will be sending its 115 athletes as the most diverse contingent ever. This batch will have those who will be attending their maiden Olympics and some will be pioneering their sport in the Olympics for the nation.

Regardless, these athletes amidst the murmuring suggestions about the games are good at what they do. But against all these feats there lies a batch of athletes who have scripted histories and glories for India but will not be seen playing in the Tokyo Olympics.