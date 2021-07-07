Meet the Indian flag-bearers for Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh will be leading the Indian contingent in the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympic Games. Magnificent Mary is aiming at her second Olympic medal while hockey captain Manpreet will be aiming for his first in India's most successful sport. This is the first time that India will have 2 flag bearers to showcase the "gender parity" of the whole contingent as well as the nation. Along with the revelation of the flag bearers of the opening ceremony, it was also announced that Bajrang Punia will be the flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the Games.