WATCH: How does the Tokyo Olympics 'Athlete Village' look?

After a long wait, the 2020 Olympics is just around the corner and the curiosity along with idiosyncrasies of the arrangements in these unprecedented times are rallying around.

The greatest sporting event in the world is primed to take place in Tokyo, Japan. And waving away the sceptics and objectors the arrangements are done prioritising the health of the athletes flying to the village from across the world.

The Olympics committee against the pesky mounting of resistance has ensured the safety of all who will be involved. From rooms to objects of leisure here is a glimpse into a village that might go down in history.