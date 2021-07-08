Meet the World No. 1 players from India at the Tokyo Olympics

India stands with pride as 6 Tokyo-bound athletes out of the 120+ contingent are currently ranked World No. 1 and they are eyeing for a gold medal finish at the Games.

With hardly 14 days left, these athletes are training rigorously to clinch top honours and remain at the pole position post Olympics as well:

Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat (Source: @vineshphogat/Instagram)

Commanding the top spot on the World Rankings, the 26-year-old Vinesh Phogat is one of the raging medal-favourites from India at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Competing in the 53kg weight category, the 2019 World Wrestling Championships bronze medallist will seek to get over her Rio heartbreak and win a medal at Tokyo.

Deepika Kumari



Deepika Kumari (Source: @dkumari.archer/Instagram)

Following a marvellous streak at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 event in Paris where Jharkhand's Deepika Kumari won 3 gold medals in a single day, the ace archer is headed to the Tokyo Olympics as the Numero Uno in the world, hungry for an elusive Olympic medal.

Amit Panghal



Amit Panghal saluting (Source: @Boxerpanghal/Twitter)

Competing in the 52kg flyweight category, boxer Amit Panghal is touted for success at the Tokyo Olympics as he heads into into as the World Number 1.

Yashaswini Deswal

Yashaswini Deswal (Source: PTI)

In 2019, Deswal sealed her spot to Tokyo Olympics by clinching the Gold medal at the ISSF World Cup held in Rio de Janeiro and has all eyes on a golden podium finish at Tokyo.

Abhishek Verma

Abhishek Verma taking aim (Source: @abhishek_70007/Instagram)

From being engrossed in law books to shooting up the rankings, quite literally, the 31-year-old Abhishek Verma is a force to reckon with and will be in the quest of a medal.

Elavenil Valarivan



Elavenil Valarivan taking aim (Source: @elavenil.valarivan/Instagram)

Winning her first ISSF World Cup in 2019, this young prodigy is all set to shoot her shot for the gold in Tokyo Olympics.

These athletes have brought a new way in which the world views the Indian contingent and also, successfully manages to hint that India won't give in without a fight!