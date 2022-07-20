Did you know Anju Bobby George is the only Indian medallist at the World Athletics C'Ships?

In the history of the World Athletics Championships, India has only been able to medal once, so far.

During the 2003 World Athletics Championships in Paris, legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George created history by winning bronze with a jump of 6.70 m. To date, this is the only medal India has been able to secure from the elite event.

In this video, we take a look at the legend of Anju Bobby George and her contribution to Indian sports and wonder if India can add another medal to the tally from the Championships, this year.