Will Usain Bolt's love for cricket land him in the IPL?

The 'fastest man on earth' Usain Bolt's skills is not only limited to athletics.



Bolt has expressed his interest to commit to cricket at the right time, as T20 Leagues are mushrooming in the Gulf and elsewhere. But the legend will have to back his sprinting skills with cricketing acumen if he wants to showcase his talent on the cricket field.

His 'first love' for a certain sport came way before the lightning struck on track. Will he join the IPL?



