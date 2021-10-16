Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian woman to score pink-ball Test hundred

Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman to score a ton in a pink-ball Test. She played a 127-run knock against Australia in the Pink Ball Test. This is also became the century by an Indian woman on Australian soil.



Her journey to a century was as charming as her. She remained 80 not out overnight. Smriti maintained her composure to reach the history landmark on Day Two in Carrara, Queensland where she took 171 balls to cross the mark and got out for 127 runs. And yet remained in the headlines thereafter.