Pooja Vastrakar scores half-century on her World Cup debut saves India against Pakistan





India collapsed from 96/1 to 114/6 in a tense period of play between the 22nd and 34th overs of their innings before the highest ever 7th wicket partnership for India in ODIs between Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana - 122 runs - took them to a total of 244/7 in 50 overs .

