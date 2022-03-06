Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Cricket

Pooja Vastrakar scores half-century on her World Cup debut saves India against Pakistan

Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana shine as India post 244/7 against Pakistan

X
By

Rahul

Updated: 2022-03-06T11:51:51+05:30


India collapsed from 96/1 to 114/6 in a tense period of play between the 22nd and 34th overs of their innings before the highest ever 7th wicket partnership for India in ODIs between Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana - 122 runs - took them to a total of 244/7 in 50 overs .
Watch the video to know Pooja's story:



women's cricket Women’s Cricket World Cup 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X