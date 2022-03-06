Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Cricket
Pooja Vastrakar scores half-century on her World Cup debut saves India against Pakistan
Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana shine as India post 244/7 against Pakistan
India collapsed from 96/1 to 114/6 in a tense period of play between the 22nd and 34th overs of their innings before the highest ever 7th wicket partnership for India in ODIs between Pooja Vastrakar and Sneh Rana - 122 runs - took them to a total of 244/7 in 50 overs .
Watch the video to know Pooja's story:
