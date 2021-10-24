Mashrafe Mortaza: A player with a voice

In a Facebook post, the former cricket captain Mashrafe Mortaza said the country witnessed 'two losses', Bangladesh's defeat to Scotland in the T20 World Cup, and communal violence against Hindu minorities in Rangpur, Bangladesh.



Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has condemned the recent attacks against the Hindu community in his country, and said: "not the red and green we wanted to see ". He became a hero that our Indian players time and again fail to become. But if he can do it then so can our sportspersons.



