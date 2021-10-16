How Mandira Bedi saved the Indian women cricket team

It is no well-kept secret that actress Mandira Bedi has played an instrumental role in the gambit of Indian cricket, transforming both the men's as well as the women's cricket landscape with her presence as well as commitment.

In fact, Mandira Bedi's contribution to women's cricket can be traced back to a time when success wasn't a regular visitor for the Indian women on the 22 yards.



But Bedi, way back in early 2003-04, had recognized the potential of the then Mamatha Maben and Mithali Raj captained side and decided to help their cause and tow them towards the limelight. Watch this video to know more.



