Cricket

Kuldeep Sen — Rajasthan Royals' new sensation

Capturing headlines for his last over exploits, Rajasthan Royals' Kuldeep Sen is the new pace master in town.

X
By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 19 April 2022 5:45 AM GMT

From Venkatesh Iyer to Avesh Khan, the IPL has garnered some special talent from the soil of Madhya Pradesh in recent years.

And right from the cricketing yarns of M.P, one pace bowler has turned into a sensation as Kuldeep Sen made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.

The fast bowler defended 15 runs in the penultimate over against the hard-hitting Australian, Marcus Stoinis of the Lucknow Super Giants.

Watch this video to know more.

Cricket Rajasthan Royals TATA IPL 2022 
