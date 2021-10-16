Jhulan Goswami becomes the leading wicket-taker in ODI cricket

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami achieved a personal milestone of 600 career wickets when she had Australia's captain Meg Lanning caught behind for a duck at McKay in the 3rd ODI. Goswami is the leading wicket-taker in the format and remains the only bowler in the women's game to claim over 200 ODI wickets.



With many milestones she gifted India one more and added an achievement to the cabinet. This is Jhulan Goswami and this is her journey.

