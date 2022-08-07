Historic medals in triple jump; Amit and Nitu win Boxing gold

The day of 7th August continues to be special for India, as more athletes script history.



A golden day in Indian Athletics history.

Eldhose Paul bagged the first-ever gold in Triple jump for the country and making it all the more special, another triple jumper

Abdulla Aboobacker finished with a silver in the same - giving us a rare glimpse of two Indian athletes standing on the top of the podium in an Athletic discipline.

While, Boxing which remains India's go to sport at the Commonwealth Games, continued it's gold medal winning spree, as Tokyo Olympian Amit Panghal and 21-year-old Nitu Ghanghas both won gold in the men's flyweight and women's minimum weight category.



