Bg

India At CWG 2022

India At CWG '22

Gold 17
silver 13
Bronze 20
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Commonwealth Games

Historic medals in triple jump; Amit and Nitu win Boxing gold

X
By

Richa Singh

Published: 7 Aug 2022 4:58 PM GMT

The day of 7th August continues to be special for India, as more athletes script history.

A golden day in Indian Athletics history.
Eldhose Paul bagged the first-ever gold in Triple jump for the country and making it all the more special, another triple jumper
Abdulla Aboobacker finished with a silver in the same - giving us a rare glimpse of two Indian athletes standing on the top of the podium in an Athletic discipline.
While, Boxing which remains India's go to sport at the Commonwealth Games, continued it's gold medal winning spree, as Tokyo Olympian Amit Panghal and 21-year-old Nitu Ghanghas both won gold in the men's flyweight and women's minimum weight category.


Commonwealth Games Athletics Boxing Amit Panghal 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X